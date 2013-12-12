LONDON Dec 12 SuperGroup, the British
company behind the Superdry fashion brand, said Christmas
trading had got off to a good start as it posted a 22 percent
rise in first half profit, driven by strong growth in both
retail and wholesale sales.
"The first weeks of the Christmas trading period have been
encouraging and demonstrated a continuation of the trading
momentum delivered during the first half," the firm said on
Thursday.
It said the wholesale spring/summer order book for 2014 had
closed up 26 percent on 2013, demonstrating the international
growth potential of the brand.
SuperGroup's shares have more than doubled over the last
year as trading improved and management rebuilt credibility
after a string of profit warnings in 2011 sent its shares
plummeting.
The firm made an underlying pretax profit of 17.9 million
pounds ($29.30 million) in the six months to Oct. 27, up from
14.7 million pounds in the same period last year.
Sales of its trademark T-shirts, hooded tops, check shirts
and jogging bottoms rose 21.4 percent to 192.1 million pounds.
Retail sales were up 19.3 percent, with sales at stores open
over a year up 8.1 percent. Wholesale sales increased 25
percent. Gross margin rose 50 basis points to 56.8 percent.
The stock closed Wednesday at 1,254 pence, valuing the
business at 1.01 billion pounds.