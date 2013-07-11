* Pre-tax profit up 22 pct, just beats market expectations

* Says very confident on appeal of new ranges

* Shares up 5 pct to a 21-month high

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, July 11 SuperGroup, the British company behind fashion brand Superdry, said new womenswear and a bigger range of jeans would drive sales after it posted a 22 percent rise in annual profit.

The growth comes against a tough backdrop for consumer spending in Britain, where many retailers have struggled as consumers worry about job security and squeezed incomes.

SuperGroup's performance and that of AB Foods' Primark, which reported continued strong trading on Thursday , supports recent British retail data showing a steady rise in sales. Another study suggested that consumer morale had reached a two-year high.

SuperGroup had suffered a litany of management mistakes, including stock availability problems in the previous year. SuperGroup Chief Executive Julian Dunkerton said the profit rise marked a return to form, and was driven by improved management and by having a bigger range of suppliers.

The company, which competes with brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Jack Wills in casual clothing like hooded sweatshirts, posted adjusted pre-tax profit of 52.2 million pounds ($78 million) for the year to April 28, just beating average market expectations.

Shares in the group rose as much as 5.6 percent to 854.5 pence on Thursday morning, the highest level since October 2011. They were trading up 2.5 percent, at 829 pence, at 1251 GMT.

"The outlook, because we look forward in terms of how the product is received in wholesale, is incredibly positive," Dunkerton said.

He said the group had made progress in womenswear, including dresses and tailored clothes, and the next big focus would be the jeans market for both men and women.

BETTER IN DENIM

"We feel and we know we could be better in denim," he said. "The next 12 months is an absolute push in becoming a world-class denim brand as well."

As previously flagged, revenue for the year rose 14.9 percent to 360.4 million pounds, with like-for-like retail growth - at stores open at least a year - of 5.7 percent.

Dunkerton said there had been a "very encouraging" start to the year, and the arrival of hot weather in Britain this month had boosted sales of shorts, T-shirts and flip-flops.

The group, which has 113 standalone stores in Europe - 85 in Britain and Ireland, including a flagship outlet on London's Regent Street - plans to open 80,000 to 100,000 square feet of new space this year.

Dunkerton said around 30 percent of the new space would be outside Britain and Ireland - including new stores in Hamburg, Barcelona and a flagship large format outlet Munich - and the percentage would increase further in future.

"(This) marks the end to a transitional year which has seen the group move from firefighting to stability and now moving forward to controlled global expansion," Peel Hunt analyst John Stevenson said in a note.

Analysts were expecting the group to report underlying pre tax profit of 51.2 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 10 brokers.