BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
March 26 SuperGroup Plc
* Gains exclusive rights to distribute Superdry products in U.S, Canada and Mexico by terminating existing U.S. licence
* Commencing dividend payments with an interim dividend in FY 16
* Idris Elba to collaborate with Superdry and design, with James Holder, a premium line of clothing
* Group's expected profit outcome for FY 15 remains in range £60 - £65 million; in line with previous guidance
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors