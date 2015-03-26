March 26 SuperGroup Plc

* Gains exclusive rights to distribute Superdry products in U.S, Canada and Mexico by terminating existing U.S. licence

* Commencing dividend payments with an interim dividend in FY 16

* Idris Elba to collaborate with Superdry and design, with James Holder, a premium line of clothing

* Group's expected profit outcome for FY 15 remains in range £60 - £65 million; in line with previous guidance