LONDON, March 26 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, said on Thursday it would start paying dividends with an interim payout in its 2015-16 financial year.

In a strategy update the firm, whose trademark jackets, hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms are popular with teenagers and twentysomethings, also said it had gained the exclusive rights to distribute Superdry products in the United States, Canada and Mexico by terminating the existing U.S. licence at a cost of 22.3 million pounds ($33.2 million).

It also said actor Idris Elba would collaborate with Superdry and design a premium line of clothing.

The group forecast a pretax profit of 60-65 million pounds for the 2014-15 year, in line with previous guidance.

