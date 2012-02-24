Feb 24 Oilfield services provider Superior Energy Services forecast first-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by charges related to its acquisition of Complete Production Services and weak natural gas drilling.

The company now expects to earn 56 cents to 60 cents a share for the first quarter.

Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In October, Superior Energy snapped up smaller rival Complete Production Services in a $2.6 billion deal.

"As 2012 progresses, we do expect to experience some slowdown in activity in the dry gas basins, specifically in the Marcellus shale and in the Haynesville shale," Chief Executive David Dunlap said on a conference call with investors.

In January, natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange touched $2.231, their lowest in a decade. Prices slumped as record levels of production in the United States led to excess supply.

As a result, Superior plans to direct most of its 2012 budget towards oil and liquids rich basins, as its customers shift base.

On Thursday, Superior Energy posted quarterly profit below analysts' estimates but forecast a strong 2012 as demand for oil continues to drive drilling.

Shares of the Houston-based company were trading down 1.6 percent at $29.94 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.