Nov 22 Superior Energy Services LLC ( SPN.N ) on Monday sells $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal increased from the originally planned $700 million.

J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES LLC AMT $800 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 7.125 SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 517 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS