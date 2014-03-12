CAIRO, March 12 U.S.-based data centre firm
Switch SUPERNAP has set up a joint venture with specialist
investment companies in Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' telecoms
empire to win business in Europe, Asia and the Americas.
The joint venture with Accelero Capital and Orascom TMT
Investments will build and operate data centres for clients such
as cloud computing, internet and financial firms, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
The Luxembourg-based company will target SUPERNAP's existing
clients, which include Google and Ebay, CEO
Khaled Bichara told Reuters.
Bichara, who is also CEO of Accelero Capital, said data
transmission speed and regulatory issues may attract clients to
locally built data centres.
"We're going to countries and we tell (potential clients) if
you want to host your server and your data in such an
environment you don't have to go all the way to the U.S.," he
said.
Operations outside the United States are expected to start
next year and the privately held company is confident it has
secured financing for ten large data centres, each around
230,000 square feet (21,370 square metres) in size, Bichara
said.
Details of the first contracts in two countries would be
announced within three months, Bichara said, without
elaborating.
Bichara declined to say how much money has been put into the
joint venture or how much revenue he expected once it starts
operating.
Bichara is a former CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding - now
Global Telecom Holding - which is also part of
Sawiris' telecoms and investment empire.
Luxembourg-based Orascom TMT Investments is a majority
shareholder of Cairo-listed Orascom Telecom Media and Technology
, which lists Sawiris as its executive chairman and
Bichara as a non-executive board member.