BERLIN Feb 29 Private equity firms
looking for billions of dollars of new capital for deals are
facing a fight for survival in the hunt for a diminishing pool
of capital - and losers risk a slow death.
Fundraising has been subdued since the credit crisis. In
2011, private equity firms raised just $263 billion for deals,
less than half the $600 billion they pulled in every year at the
peak of the buyouts boom.
Massive inflows of capital and benevolent financing markets
fuelled a spate of mega buyout deals including TXU, Alliance
Boots and Hilton Hotels from 2005 through to 2008.
But risk aversion, a lending freeze and economic woes have
drastically reduced investors' appetite to fund new deals.
Though worst fears about a wave of defaults have not
materialised, the performance of companies bought out during the
boom period has been patchy and firms face a long slog to get
their money back on many of the largest deals.
"In Europe, probably more so than in the rest of the world,
the amount of funds raised will be substantially lower. My guess
is probably a third of what was raised in the boom times," Guy
Hands, chairman and chief investment officer of Terra Firma,
told the SuperReturn private equity conference in Berlin on
Wednesday.
BC Partners last week said it had raised 6.5
billion euros for its latest buyout fund, more than originally
expected. But the environment is fiercely competitive.
Apax, Permira, Cinven, KKR
, Warburg Pincus, and Providence are all looking
to raise multi-billion euro pools of capital.
Others including Advent International, PAI, Triton and Guy
Hands's Terra Firma are tapping investors, or will do
soon, for funds of a couple of billion euros or more.
DARWINIAN SELECTION
At the beginning of 2012, buyout firms were seeking $177.4
billion, a 81 percent increase on the amount they were after at
the beginning of 2011, according to Preqin data.
This means the time taken to raise funds is getting longer
as investors become pickier and demand more information before
taking the plunge. Blackstone Group LP took four years to
raise $16.2 billion for its latest buyout fund, BCP VI.
Many had predicted a bloodbath in the private equity
industry, with large numbers of firms forced to the wall given
the financial crisis, but few have vanished yet because the long
life cycles of private equity funds make firms slow to kill.
European buyout firm Candover was a notable exception in
vanishing quickly. Those that have had poor performance or prove
unable to adapt to a new market may struggle to raise capital,
but they will not necessarily vanish overnight, industry
insiders say.
"They won't die a spectacular death, but most will just
become moribund," said Helen Steers, head of European primary
investments at global fund investor Pantheon. "Is that a bad
thing? No, it's just Darwinian."
British mid-market firm Duke Street pulled its planned 850
million euro fundraising having secured only a fraction of its
target. Instead, it will look to raise money for individual
deals as it sells investments and returns cash to investors.
However, investors say that can spell the beginning of the
end.
Firms that raise money for individual deals can be less
nimble when it comes to pursuing acquisitions as the capital is
not instantly at their disposal. And they face the prospect of
losing their top talent to rivals, losing investors' trust.
"(Firms) may come back if they keep a team together. General
partner continuity is probably the first thing on investor's due
diligence list - if the people that did the deals are no longer
around it raises warning flags," said David de Weese, partner at
Paul Capital, a firm that specialises in buying investors
participations in private equity firms.
A lot of attention in the industry has focused on Terra
Firma, which battled hard to keep control of music group EMI,
but eventually lost it to its creditor Citigroup.
Hands said he was "100 percent confident" that Terra Firma
would raise a new fund, but asked about the size of that pool of
capital he joked: "That's what I'm less confident on."
"I think a lot of private equity firms will inevitably
disappear over time. But it is going to take some time, it is
not going to be quick."
"As Darwin said it is not the survival of the strongest, its
the survival of the most adaptable," Hands said.