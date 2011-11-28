* Net profit 29 mln shekels vs 71 mln shekels
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 28 Israel's largest
supermarket chain Super-Sol said third-quarter profit
dropped sharply as it cut prices in the face of protests about
the cost of living, and its chief executive said he would step
down after more than eight years.
President and CEO Ephraim Rosenhaus will be replaced by
Yitzchak Abercohen, executive vice president of operations and
supply chain, who the company said would have to cope with
slowing growth in Israel's economy and price cuts that followed
a summer of nationwide consumer rallies and boycotts.
Quarterly net profit fell 59 percent to 29 million shekels
($7.7 million), but Super-Sol said revenue was up 4 percent from
the same period last year to 3.0 billion shekels.
"During the quarter, Super-Sol was responsive to changes in
the public dialogue and the social protests that pushed the
issue of cost of living in the country," co-Chairman Rafi Bisker
said in a statement.
"The company took a number of steps that impacted the level
of prices, and consequently, its profitability," he said, adding
that the company had the tools to deal with the changing market
and aimed to "gradually return to levels of operating profit
from the previous years".
Israeli retailers and food manufacturers faced a consumer
revolt and boycotts over the summer that started with a protest
over the rising price of cottage cheese and culminated in
rallies involving hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The
consumer protests, the largest in Israel's history, prompted a
government panel to study ways to reduce the cost of living
while retailers and foodmakers lowered prices.
Rosenhaus, who will act as an adviser to the company in the
coming year, said revenue was up because the company opened 19
new stores in 2011, and plans further expansion. Same store
sales fell 1 percent in the quarter from a year ago.
Chief Operating Officer Richard Hunter will also resign
after two years on the job and is expected to take up another
senior management position within the IDB Holding
group, which controls Super-Sol.
Super-Sol's shares were down 2.25 percent to 14.8 shekels in
late trade compared with sharp gains in the broader market.
LONG-TERM STRATEGY
The company did not provide a reason for the changes in
management, which will take place on Jan. 1. Aviad Shimon, an
analyst at brokerage Psagot, said the reasons were not clear.
"There are questions as to why they are leaving at the same
time as the publication of the results, which are very weak,"
said Shimon. "We can't rule out anything."
But what is important to the company is that its long-term
strategy of expansion will be maintained under the new
management, said Shimon, who rates Super-Sol "hold".
Shimon said the change in management was just one more
negative factor that could weigh on Super-Sol's shares, which
have already come under pressure from the protests and in
anticipation of recommendations from the government's panel on
lowering consumer prices. The panel might force Super-Sol to
sell some of its branches in the future, he added.
Super-Sol also announced cost-cutting measures, including
salary cuts for senior management. The company's co-chairmen
agreed to give up a bonus they were owed for 2011 as well as to
take a 25 percent reduction in their salaries for 2012 and a
lower performance-linked bonus starting next year.
Last week IDB ended talks to sell its controlling stake in
Super-Sol to a group of foreign and Israeli investors for 2.4
billion shekels.
IDB has come under pressure to divest assets as part of
tighter regulations against large conglomerates.
($1 = 3.79 shekels)
