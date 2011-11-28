* Net profit 29 mln shekels vs 71 mln shekels

* Revenue up 4 pct to 3 bln shekels, same store sales down

* Abercohen to replace Rosenhaus as CEO on Jan. 1

* COO also steps down, shares down 2.25 pct (Adds analyst's comments, stock reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 28 Israel's largest supermarket chain Super-Sol said third-quarter profit dropped sharply as it cut prices in the face of protests about the cost of living, and its chief executive said he would step down after more than eight years.

President and CEO Ephraim Rosenhaus will be replaced by Yitzchak Abercohen, executive vice president of operations and supply chain, who the company said would have to cope with slowing growth in Israel's economy and price cuts that followed a summer of nationwide consumer rallies and boycotts.

Quarterly net profit fell 59 percent to 29 million shekels ($7.7 million), but Super-Sol said revenue was up 4 percent from the same period last year to 3.0 billion shekels.

"During the quarter, Super-Sol was responsive to changes in the public dialogue and the social protests that pushed the issue of cost of living in the country," co-Chairman Rafi Bisker said in a statement.

"The company took a number of steps that impacted the level of prices, and consequently, its profitability," he said, adding that the company had the tools to deal with the changing market and aimed to "gradually return to levels of operating profit from the previous years".

Israeli retailers and food manufacturers faced a consumer revolt and boycotts over the summer that started with a protest over the rising price of cottage cheese and culminated in rallies involving hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The consumer protests, the largest in Israel's history, prompted a government panel to study ways to reduce the cost of living while retailers and foodmakers lowered prices.

Rosenhaus, who will act as an adviser to the company in the coming year, said revenue was up because the company opened 19 new stores in 2011, and plans further expansion. Same store sales fell 1 percent in the quarter from a year ago.

Chief Operating Officer Richard Hunter will also resign after two years on the job and is expected to take up another senior management position within the IDB Holding group, which controls Super-Sol.

Super-Sol's shares were down 2.25 percent to 14.8 shekels in late trade compared with sharp gains in the broader market.

LONG-TERM STRATEGY

The company did not provide a reason for the changes in management, which will take place on Jan. 1. Aviad Shimon, an analyst at brokerage Psagot, said the reasons were not clear.

"There are questions as to why they are leaving at the same time as the publication of the results, which are very weak," said Shimon. "We can't rule out anything."

But what is important to the company is that its long-term strategy of expansion will be maintained under the new management, said Shimon, who rates Super-Sol "hold".

Shimon said the change in management was just one more negative factor that could weigh on Super-Sol's shares, which have already come under pressure from the protests and in anticipation of recommendations from the government's panel on lowering consumer prices. The panel might force Super-Sol to sell some of its branches in the future, he added.

Super-Sol also announced cost-cutting measures, including salary cuts for senior management. The company's co-chairmen agreed to give up a bonus they were owed for 2011 as well as to take a 25 percent reduction in their salaries for 2012 and a lower performance-linked bonus starting next year.

Last week IDB ended talks to sell its controlling stake in Super-Sol to a group of foreign and Israeli investors for 2.4 billion shekels.

IDB has come under pressure to divest assets as part of tighter regulations against large conglomerates. ($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Helen Massy-Beresford)