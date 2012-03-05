JERUSALEM, March 5 Super-Sol,
Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported a rise in quarterly
net profit on Monday, although revenue edged lower in the face
of protests over the cost of living that forced the company to
reduce prices.
Super-Sol posted fourth-quarter net profit of 107 million
shekels ($28 million), up from 89 million a year earlier. Its
bottom line was helped by lower expenses, a tax benefit and a
rise in the value of its real estate for investment to 35
million shekels from 12 million.
Revenue dipped 0.1 percent to 2.79 billion shekels.
Yitzhak Abercohen, who took over as chief executive at the
start of 2012, said the results were lower than the average of
recent years due to a tough economic backdrop and a higher
minimum wage.
"Also, the voices from the social protests in the summer of
2011 led the company to lower prices and convert stores to its
discount format," he said.
Israeli retailers and food manufacturers in the second half
of the year faced a consumer revolt and boycotts that started
with a protest over the rising price of cottage cheese and
culminated in rallies involving hundreds of thousands of people.
The consumer protests, the largest in Israel's history,
prompted a government panel to study ways of reducing the cost
of living while retailers and foodmakers lowered prices.
Israeli media has said protests may resume this summer since
many of the price cuts have been reversed.
Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the
conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.
($1 = 3.80 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)