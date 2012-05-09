* Q1 net profit 38 mln shekels vs 55 mln in Q1 2011

* Q1 revenue up 0.5 pct to 2.8 bln shekels

JERUSALEM May 9 Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday due to a drop in prices following a wave of social protests and higher expenses.

Super-Sol posted first-quarter net profit of 38 million shekels ($9.9 million), down from 55 million a year earlier. Revenue edged up 0.5 percent to 2.8 billion shekels.

The company said it was taking steps to cut costs, such as shrinking its workforce.

Israeli retailers and food manufacturers faced a consumer revolt and boycotts that started in the second half of last year with a protest over the rising price of cottage cheese and culminated in rallies involving hundreds of thousands of people.

The consumer protests, the largest in Israel's history, prompted a government panel to study ways of reducing the cost of living while retailers and foodmakers lowered prices.

Israeli media has said protests will likely resume in coming weeks since many of the price cuts have been reversed.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.

($1 = 3.82 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)