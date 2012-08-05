TEL AVIV Aug 5 Israeli retailer Super-Sol reported lower quarterly net profit and revenue after the year-earlier period was boosted by shopping for the Passover holiday.

Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, posted on Sunday second-quarter net profit of 36 million shekels ($9 million), down from 79 million shekels a year earlier.

The company's bottom line in the latest quarter was also weighed down by a rise in financing expenses to 50 million shekels from 43 million.

Revenue in the second quarter slipped 3.8 percent to 2.9 billion shekels. The 2011 quarter was boosted by sales for the Jewish Passover festival, which fell in mid-April. In 2012 the holiday fell at the start of April and much of the shopping was done in March. Same-store sales fell by 5.8 percent.

Israeli retailers and food manufacturers faced a consumer revolt and boycotts that started in the second half of last year with a protest over the rising price of cottage cheese and culminated in rallies involving hundreds of thousands of people.

The consumer protests prompted a government panel to study ways of reducing the cost of living while retailers and food manufacturers lowered prices.

Super-Sol Chairman Rafi Bisker said operating margins in the second quarter had improved in comparison with the last few quarters due to cost-cutting measures.

"The results of the quarter show a positive change in trend and I believe this trend will continue in the future," Super-Sol CEO Yitzchak Abercohen said in a statement.

Super-Sol is a subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp.

($1 = 4.0 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)