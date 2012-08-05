TEL AVIV Aug 5 Israeli retailer Super-Sol
reported lower quarterly net profit and revenue after
the year-earlier period was boosted by shopping for the Passover
holiday.
Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, posted on
Sunday second-quarter net profit of 36 million shekels ($9
million), down from 79 million shekels a year earlier.
The company's bottom line in the latest quarter was also
weighed down by a rise in financing expenses to 50 million
shekels from 43 million.
Revenue in the second quarter slipped 3.8 percent to 2.9
billion shekels. The 2011 quarter was boosted by sales for the
Jewish Passover festival, which fell in mid-April. In 2012 the
holiday fell at the start of April and much of the shopping was
done in March. Same-store sales fell by 5.8 percent.
Israeli retailers and food manufacturers faced a consumer
revolt and boycotts that started in the second half of last year
with a protest over the rising price of cottage cheese and
culminated in rallies involving hundreds of thousands of people.
The consumer protests prompted a government panel to study
ways of reducing the cost of living while retailers and food
manufacturers lowered prices.
Super-Sol Chairman Rafi Bisker said operating margins in the
second quarter had improved in comparison with the last few
quarters due to cost-cutting measures.
"The results of the quarter show a positive change in trend
and I believe this trend will continue in the future," Super-Sol
CEO Yitzchak Abercohen said in a statement.
Super-Sol is a subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp.
($1 = 4.0 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)