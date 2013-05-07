TEL AVIV May 7 Super-Sol, Israel's
largest supermarket chain, reported a 45 percent jump in
quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to rising sales in its
discount stores and cost cutting measures.
Super-Sol posted first-quarter net profit of 55 million
shekels ($15 million), up from 38 million a year earlier.
Revenue increased 6.3 percent to 2.98 billion shekels.
Same store sales rose 4 percent in the quarter from a year
ago due to the timing of the week-long Passover holiday, which
occurred in the first quarter this year.
Super-Sol in March set up a separate wholly owned subsidiary
for most of its real estate assets. It transferred 68 branches
valued at 1.7 billion shekels to the subsidiary as well as
properties for investment worth 383 million shekels and five
branches in the process of being built.
This move is aimed at enabling the company to develop and
increase the value of its real estate.
Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the
conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.
($1 = 3.57 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)