JERUSALEM Aug 8 Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported a rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales and efficiency steps.

Super-Sol said on Thursday it earned 43 million shekels ($12 million) in the second quarter, up from 36 million a year earlier. Revenue grew to 2.92 billion shekels from 2.90 billion.

Same store sales slipped 2.1 percent from a year ago, due to the timing of the week-long Passover holiday, which occurred in the first quarter this year.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.

($1 = 3.55 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by James Jukwey)