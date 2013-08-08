BRIEF-Hua Xia Bank's board elects new chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
* Says board elects Li Minji as chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
JERUSALEM Aug 8 Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported a rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales and efficiency steps.
Super-Sol said on Thursday it earned 43 million shekels ($12 million) in the second quarter, up from 36 million a year earlier. Revenue grew to 2.92 billion shekels from 2.90 billion.
Same store sales slipped 2.1 percent from a year ago, due to the timing of the week-long Passover holiday, which occurred in the first quarter this year.
Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.
($1 = 3.55 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by James Jukwey)
HANOI, March 29 Vietnam's top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex plans to list all its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on April 21, its chairman said on Wednesday.
* Lenders approve fewer mortgages than expected (Adds reaction, graphics)