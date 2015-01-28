BRIEF-SensoDetect proposes Jan Andersson as new chairman
* APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS PÄR HENRIKSSON'S DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN
Jan 28 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Announces signing of an exclusive partnership with Konica Minolta to distribute its ultrasound system, Aixplorer, in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize and commercialize GeneReader NGS system in China