BRIEF-Arca Biopharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Arca Biopharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million Source text :(http://bit.ly/2piU0GX) Further company coverage:
Sept 4 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue up 34 pct to 9.2 million euros
* H1 net loss of 5.0 million euros versus loss of 6.3 million euros in H1 2013
* Says Q1 earnings per share $1.06; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.94; Q1 sales grew 27 percent to $884 million