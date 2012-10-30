Oct 30 U.S. buyout firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP is working with a group of real estate
firms on a possible bid for supermarket chain Supervalu Inc
, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Supervalu is considering a sale after losing customers to
competitors like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kroger Co
, which has caused the company to close stores and cut
costs. The chain is struggling with $6 billion in long term debt
and pension liabilities.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that
Cerberus is preparing a takeover bid for Supervalu, the
third-largest U.S. supermarket chain, with an eye toward selling
off the assets.
The Journal said Cerberus was looking to reprise its success
with another struggling supermarket chain, Albertsons Inc, six
years ago, when it worked with a group of real estate firms and
they gained nearly five times their investment. ()
The partners in that deal were Kimco Realty Corp,
Chicago's Klaff Realty LP, Philadelphia's Lubert-Adler Partners
LP and Schottenstein Stores Corp. of Columbus, Ohio, the Journal
said.
Cerberus has been in talks to line up $4 billion to $5
billion in debt, with the idea of investing another $800 million
to $900 million in equity to take Supervalu private, the Journal
reported, citing the source.
The buyout firm was believed to be the only interested party
looking to buy Supervalu as a single entity, while others such
as Dutch retailer Ahold, C&S Wholesale Grocers and KKR & Co LP
were looking at selected assets.
Cerberus could choose to buy only parts of the chain, the
Journal said, citing a person familiar with the potential bid.
Supervalu and Cerberus officials were unavailable for
comment.