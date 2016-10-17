Oct 17 Supervalu Inc said it would sell
its Save-A-Lot business to Canadian private equity firm Onex
Corp for $1.37 billion, more than a year after saying
it was considering a spinoff of the discount grocery chain.
Supervalu will enter into a five-year agreement to provide
Save-A-Lot with certain services and support functions for its
day-to-day operations as part of the deal, the company said on
Monday.
Supervalu said it expects to use proceeds from the sale to
prepay at least $750 million of debt.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)