(Corrects stock activity in third paragraph)
July 11 Grocery store operator Supervalu Inc
suspended its dividend in order to help fund aggressive
price cuts to try to win back market share and also said it is
reviewing strategic alternatives.
The company, which has been pressured as consumers seek out
lower prices at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, also on Wednesday
said that profit fell 45 percent in the quarter ended June 16.
Supervalu shares fell 24.3 percent to $ 4 in extended trading
Wednesday afternoon.
The third-largest U.S. grocery chain operator has been
laying off workers, closing stores and selling assets as it
tries to lower debt taken on in the $12.4 billion acquisition of
more than 1,100 Albertsons stores in 2006.
Supervalu, which has been losing market share, has vowed to
get its everyday pricing as low as bigger players Kroger Co
and Safeway Inc amid fierce competition and
rising food costs.
But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Craig Heckert said the
company needed to move more aggressively to cut prices.
Supervalu said profit in the quarter was $41 million, or 19
cents a share, down from $74 million, or 35 cents a year ago.
Analysts on average forecast 38 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in chicago. Additional rpeorting by
Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles.; Editing by Gary Hill, Bernard
Orr)