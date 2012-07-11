* Plans to slash capital spending
* Accelerating efforts to lower "everyday" prices
* Replaces senior debt with asset-backed loans
* Shares tumble 27 percent in extended trade
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, July 11 Grocery store operator
Supervalu Inc suspended its dividend and took other
measures to fund aggressive price cuts aimed at winning back
shoppers, while also launching a review of its strategic
alternatives.
Supervalu, which in recent years has lost customers to lower
grocery prices at Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kroger Co
, also said on Wednesday that profit fell a
bigger-than-expected 45 percent in the fiscal first quarter
ended June 16.
Craig Herkert, chief executive of the third-largest U.S.
supermarket chain, said bankruptcy is not among the options
being weighed at the company hampered by debt from its $12.4
billion acquisition of more than 1,100 Albertsons stores in
2006.
Supervalu shares closed at $5.29 and tumbled almost 27
percent to $3.88 in extended trading Wednesday afternoon.
Albertsons has been Supervalu's Achilles' heel.
Stores in key markets like Southern California and the
Northeast United States have struggled to compete. While some of
the supermarkets already were turning in weak numbers at the
time of the acquisition, Supervalu also was devoting a
significant portion of its cash to debt service rather than
investing it back into its supermarkets.
On Wednesday, Supervalu said it would redouble efforts to
get its everyday pricing as low as rivals like Kroger and
Safeway Inc - a move that could dent profitability and
potentially make it more difficult to make loan payments.
"They've clearly acknowledged that they have to lower prices
a whole lot more to be competitive and their flexibility is
going to be even more limited now," said Walter Stackow, an
analyst at Manning & Napier, which sold its Supervalu shares in
May.
PROFIT PLUMMETS
Supervalu's profit in the latest quarter was half what
analysts expected.
It earned $41 million, or 19 cents a share, down from $74
million, or 35 cents a year earlier. Analysts on average
forecast 38 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales for the quarter fell 4.7 percent to $10.59 million,
while identical sales, an important performance measure that
shows results from supermarkets operating for four quarters,
fell 3.7 percent. Analysts on average forecast sales of $10.81
billion.
Aside from cutting the dividend, Supervalu plans to chop
capital spending in the current fiscal year to a range of $450
million to $500 million from its previous plan of $675 million.
It will also increase debt reduction and replace its senior
credit facility with loans backed by the company's real estate,
a move it says will give it more financial flexibility by
removing concerns about meeting certain benchmarks.
Supervalu said investment banks Goldman Sachs and Greenhill
& Co will start a review of strategic alternatives.
But some questioned whether there would be a buyer for the
company.
"Nobody views it as a viable buyout candidate any more,"
said Susquehanna Financial Group grocery analyst Bob Summers,
echoing the sentiment relayed to Reuters by investment bankers.
"Why pay for them when you're going to get the market share for
free?"