March 26 Supervalu Inc said it will cut
about 1,100 jobs across the country as it tries to revamp its
business after selling some of its supermarket chains.
Supervalu has been losing customers to rivals like Kroger Co
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, and in January, the
company announced a $3.3 billion deal to reduce its debt by
selling five of its supermarket chains to an investor group led
by Cerberus Capital Management LP.
The job cuts affect nearly all company offices and cross
most departments within the organization, the No. 3 U.S. grocery
store operator said.
Store level employees and SAVE-A-LOT, the company's
hard-discount retail chain, are not affected by this
announcement, the company said.