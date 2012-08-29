Aug 29 Supervalu Inc on Wednesday named
two top executives to help guide the new chief executive's
turnaround plan for the U.S. supermarket operator, which has put
itself up for sale.
Kevin Holt was named president of Supervalu retail. In an
expanded role, he will be in charge of strategy for the
company's retail and pharmacy divisions, including marketing and
merchandising. He was executive vice president for retail
operations, according to the company's website.
Supervalu, which has lost ground to rivals Kroger Co
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, also named Janel Haugarth to
the newly created position of executive vice president of
business optimization and process improvement.
Haugarth, who will oversee efficiency and cost-cutting
efforts, was the company's executive vice president for
merchandising and logistics, according to Supervalu's website.
Supervalu CEO Wayne Sales said the changes are designed to
address the company's top priorities: boosting profitable sales
and cutting costs.
Sales, the company's chairman, took the top post after CEO
Craig Herkert was ousted in late July.
Supervalu shares dipped 2 cents to $2.38.