By Chris Peters
Oct 17 Supervalu Inc's quarterly profit
beat Wall Street estimates as the supermarket operator cut costs
after selling a number of its underperforming chains earlier
this year.
Supervalu shares, which have tripled since the company
announced the sale of 900 stores including the Albertsons chain
in January, slipped 3 percent on Thursday.
The company's second-quarter sales rose 0.2 percent to $3.95
billion, propped up by fees earned under transition agreements
with Albertsons LLC and New Albertsons Inc.
Sales at all its business units fell during the quarter, but
Supervalu said the rate of decline at its discount stores and
regional chains slowed.
The company, which like larger rival Safeway is retreating
from some highly competitive regional markets, has been losing
customers to Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Chief Executive Sam Duncan said he expects full-year
adjusted EBITDA to be modestly lower than the company's prior
projections, hurt by investments in its retail food business,
which comprises the regional chains.
The retail food business reported a 1 percent fall in sales
to $1.07 billion. Sales in the grocery distribution business
fell 1.6 percent, while those at Save-A-Lot discount stores fell
0.1 percent.
Net income in the second quarter was $40 million, or 15
cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 7. It lost $111
million, or 52 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share,
topping analysts' expectations by 2 cents. Gross margins rose to
14.6 percent from 13.4 percent a year earlier.
Selling and administrative expenses fell 14 percent to $465
million in the second quarter, largely due to operating a much
smaller company.
Its interest bill fell by a third, thanks to lower interest
rates and paying off debt after the $3.3 billion asset sale
earlier in the year.
Minnesota-based Supervalu's shares were down 2.4 percent at
$8.19 in mid-day trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday. About 13 percent of the company's outstanding stock is
in short positions, according to Thomson Reuters data.