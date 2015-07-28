* Save-A-Lot has over 1,300 stores in U.S.
* SuperValu 1st-qtr profit rises 42 pct
* Sales up 2.7 pct at $5.41 bln
* Shares rise as much as 17 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 28 SuperValu Inc said it was
exploring a spinoff of its discount grocery chain Save-A-Lot
into a publicly traded company as the retailer looks to insulate
the fast-growing unit from its slower-growing grocery wholesale
and food retail businesses.
Shares of the company, which also reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, rose as much as
17 percent in early trading on Tuesday.
SuperValu's Save-A-Lot business has been growing in the past
seven quarters, while its grocery wholesale and food retail
businesses have not seen sales growth in at least four of these
seven quarters.
Save-A-Lot, a no-frills grocery chain, accounted for about
26 percent of SuperValu's total revenue in the first quarter.
The unit has over 1,300 stores across the United States, of
which 430 are corporate stores and about 900 are licensed.
Some of Save-A-Lot's value is "trapped within the business
given that the other parts do not grow at the same rate ...
(but) there is always the concern of giving up the jewel of the
business," Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman told
Reuters.
Guggenheim Securities analyst John Heinbockel also warned
that Save-A-Lot could face pressure in an increasingly
competitive U.S. grocery market as its growth was centered
around "the more capital-intensive corporate stores."
U.S. retailers including big-box chains such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc are increasing focus on groceries, taking
market share from traditional grocers including Albertsons Cos
Inc and Kroger Co. German discount supermarket chain Lidl
is expected to enter the United States in 2018.
Save-A-Lot has been focusing on fresh produce and meat and
improving its offerings to appeal to a wider customer base,
SuperValu said on Tuesday.
The company did not specify a date for a spinoff.
Net income attributable to SuperValu rose 42 percent to $61
million, or 23 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 20.
Net sales increased 2.7 percent to $5.41 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents per
share and sales of $5.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
SuperValu's shares were up 15 percent at $8.47 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Barclays and Greenhill are SuperValu's financial advisers
and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz is its legal adviser.
