Jan 7 Supervalu Inc's board approved a
spinoff of its Save-A-Lot discount supermarket chain, paving the
way for separating a thriving unit from its slower-growing
grocery wholesale and food retail businesses.
The separation will be through a pro-rata distribution of
shares of Save-A-Lot common stock to Supervalu stockholders, who
will own at least 80.1 percent of the outstanding shares of the
new company.
Supervalu said Save-A-Lot will trade on the New York Stock
Exchange, but did not disclose details on the company's ticker
symbol or when the transaction will close.
The distribution of Save-A-Lot common stock is intended to
be tax-free and does not require shareholder approval, the
company said in a filing on Thursday.
As an alternative to a spinoff, Supervalu was preparing to
explore a sale of Save-A-Lot and had received interest from
several private equity firms, Reuters reported in November
citing people familiar with the matter.
A traditional grocer, Supervalu is losing market share to
big-box retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc who are
increasing their focus on selling groceries.
Supervalu's shares were down 6.8 percent at $6.24 in an
overall weak market.
