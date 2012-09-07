BRIEF-Athene Holding reports pricing of secondary offering of common shares
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces the pricing of secondary offering of common shares
Sept 7 Supervielle Créditos 63: * Moody's affirms the ratings of supervielle créditos 63, a securitization of
personal loans in Argentina
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian property Goodman Group said on Wednesday it completed a $1 billion bond exchange offer with strong support from bondholders.