By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON, April 23
WASHINGTON, April 23 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration warned five companies on Thursday to stop selling
dietary supplements containing an unapproved stimulant known as
beta-methylphenylethylamine, or BMPEA.
BMPEA is an amphetamine-like substance that has been shown
to raise blood pressure and heart rate in animals and is
classified as a doping agent by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
An FDA investigation found nine out of 21 supplements
containing Acacia rigidula also contained BMPEA even though the
plant itself does not contain the substance. The agency
published its findings in 2013.
Earlier this month, a study in the journal Drug Testing and
Analysis showed BMPEA-containing products were still on the
market more than a year after the FDA published its findings.
Asked why, the agency said it had not identified a safety
problem.
In its warning letters the FDA cited product misbranding. It
said BMPEA does not meet the definition of a dietary ingredient
and Acacia rigidula does not contain BMPEA.
Dr. Pieter Cohen, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical
School and lead author on the Drug Testing and Analysis study,
said he was "delighted" the FDA had confirmed that BMPEA does
not belong in dietary supplements but said it "begs the question
as to what took them so long."
A spokeswoman for the agency, Jennifer Corbett Dooren, said
the FDA prioritizes its enforcement actions based on available
resources and the level of safety concern.
"The agency faces the challenge of having limited resources
to monitor the marketplace for potentially harmful dietary
supplements," she said.
In January 2014 Michael Landa, then-director of the agency's
Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, listed the BMPEA
research among the division's notable accomplishments in 2013.
In an open letter published on the agency's website he
praised the researchers for identifying "Acacia-containing
dietary supplements adulterated with an amine compound not found
in the Acacia plant."
Cohen said the warnings do not go far enough since they
cover only those products that explicitly list BMPEA on the
label. Many products use Acacia rigidula as code and do not
mention BMPEA, he said.
Corbett Dooren declined to say why the agency had only
targeted a subset of products. She said the agency "can't
comment on additional enforcement actions."
The warning letters were sent to Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals,
Tribravus Enterprises, Train Naked Labs, Better Body Sports and
Human Evolution Supplements. Affected products include include
Fastin-XR, Lipodrene, Sudden Impact, Core Burner and Phoenix
Extreme.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)