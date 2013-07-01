Suresh Kalmadi, former chief organiser of the Delhi Commonwealth Games, leaves Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI Tainted sports administrator Suresh Kalmadi lost his bid for a fourth successive term as the head of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) on his Pune home turf on Monday.

The AAA named Dahlan Al-Hamad as its sixth president with the Qatari prevailing over Kalmadi, who spent nine months in jail on corruption charges that swirled around the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

The defeat marks the end of Kalmadi's reign as the AAA chief dating back to 2000, while robbing him of the only significant post he was holding in sports administration.

Former hockey captain Pargat Singh said he would have loved to see an Indian heading the AAA but it certainly could not be Kalmadi.

"It is definitely a positive development for sports," Singh told CNN-IBN channel.

Al-Hamad was gracious in victory and said it was a fair contest with no ill feeling for anyone.

"I think it was a fairplay. As in track and field, we compete against each other and at the finish line we hug each other. It was fair," the Qatari told the channel.

Al-Hamad said his election was an acknowledgement of the work he has done as the head of the Qatar Athletics Association. He added that his main goal as the AAA chief would be to establish a better programme for the development of athletics in Asia.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Tony Tharakan)