By Will Swanton
| OAHU, Hawaii
OAHU, Hawaii Dec 8 "Well then," says
Kelly Slater. "Now we're talking."
The world's top surfer is on the North Shore of Oahu,
signing posters for the Pipeline Masters. Described breathlessly
-- but rather accurately -- as the Superbowl of Surfing, Pipe is
scheduled to begin on Thursday in life-threatening, jaw-dropping
waves peaking at 18 feet.
Heaving swells will dump their loads on a shallow reef,
turning Pipe into a gladiator's pit. With thousands of howling
spectators on the sand, man-on-man heats carry the sub-plot of
everyone just wanting to get out alive.
Ambulances will be on standby. Medical staff shall be in
abundance.
Slater admits the prospect of rocking and rolling at Pipe
fills him with a curious mix of anxiety, excitement and outright
fear and so seems relieved when conversation turns to a more
genteel pursuit, the good walk spoiled.
Slater is so dedicated to the noble yet confounding game of
golf, and so proficient, that he has an itch to play
professionally when he quits his current day job as the greatest
surfer of all.
"I like golf, I love it, I work hard on it and actually I'd
like to become..."
A professional? Go on, say it. You want to become a
professional. The 39-year-old raises an eyebrow: can we be
trusted with such privileged information?
Just say it. It is written all over his beaming face. Slater
dreams about tackling the biggest names on the USPGA Tour and
here is why: he's a born competitor. A self-described
perfectionist. A performer.
NATURAL GIFTS
As fit as 10 fiddlers, Slater has a golf handicap of two.
Reuters watched him play 18 holes at the Arnold Palmer-designed
Turtle Bay course and make no mistake, he can play.
Natural gifts are at his disposal: the agility, physical
strength and fitness that Craig Stadler might have benefited
from. The discipline and dedication that one of his more
colourful playing partners, John Daly, never quite gripped and
ripped.
The last two occasions he played the Pebble Beach National
Pro-Am, he beat his partner, USPGA Tour regular Pat Perez.
When he partnered Simon Dyson to win The Alfred Dunhill
Links Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in 2009, it
barely rated a mention. Everyone assumed the Englishman carried
him. Everyone assumed wrong. The most calm figure walking down
the 18th fairway was Slater.
He's played with Daly, Darren Clarke, Steve Stricker and
Dustin Johnson. He's sidled up to Ernie Els on a driving range
and hit balls without feeling misplaced.
Go on, admit it. You want to play at least one professional
event before your time is done.
"I do think about it," he says. "Funnily enough, I just did
an interview with the Golf Channel: they're doing a special for
Christmas and the three golfers they followed were me, Tiger
Woods and Steve Stricker.
"It's coming out Christmas Day. Point is, I'm pretty
entrenched in the golf community now, even if it isn't at the
competitive level yet.
"It's about the personal challenge for the moment but I
would like to maybe compete in the future. There are these vague
dreams in my head about it. The trouble would be the amount of
time it would take to be good and confident enough.
COMPLETE TRUST
"There's a ridiculous amount of work that goes into it. I'd
have to practice as much as I surfed when I was growing up. All
the time I spend at the beach now, I'd have to spend on the golf
course. To play those tour guys, even just one or two times, I'd
have to be able to completely trust myself: trust my swing, not
let any doubts get in my head. I'm not there yet.
"The Champions Tour might be my best bet but I'd have to
wait till I'm 55 for that. Only the established guys get to play
as soon as they turn 50. They don't want some unknown guy who's
practised for 30 years getting on and everyone is like, 'shoot,
the guy we've never heard of from Oklahoma is better than
anyone'.
"It would take a lot of dedication but I'm putting a lot of
time into my golf. I think anyone, when they do something once,
they want to become masterful at it."
Slater glides around Turtle Bay. His swing is smooth and
uncomplicated. He has a baseball grip, a rarity among elite
players who prefer overlapping or interlocking, but Bob Estes
has forged a long career with the same ten-finger technique so
it can be done.
A double-jointed back is a god-send for Slater in both
surfing and golf: he has looseness and coil to spare. Text book
stance. Effortless backswing. A follow-through worth
photographing.
A short iron sucks back a couple of metres. The broom stick
putter works well enough. He is attracted to the internal
warfare that rages inside a man during a round of golf, the odd
similarities of courage needed to take off on a 20-foot wave or
sink a two-foot putt.
"I've played with almost all the US PGA guys except for
Tiger," Slater says. "I've played with Stricker, played in a
group with Darren Clarke at St Andrews, Dustin Johnson, had a
couple of rounds with John Daly.
MASTER OF MIND GAMES
"First time I ever played with a pro, I was in Vegas. I went
and played with a buddy called Sandy Armour. His brother is
Tommy Armour III, their grandfather is one of the absolute
legends of golf. Tommy was on tour.
"First hole, I was so nervous I sliced it so far right that
it was crazy. Second shot, I hit it way left into deep rough. It
was a par four. Third shot, I hacked it up to about 50-feet from
the pin. I holed the 50-footer for par, which was pretty
funny, but really it was pretty ugly and it was just the nerves
of being in a different environment.
"That's what can happen when you don't completely trust
yourself. But I do feel like I can hold my own. I actually beat
my pro straight-up two years in a row at the Pebble Beach event
so when I get it going, I can go, but that was me having a
couple of great days and him having a couple of bad days. If we
both had great days, he'd beat me by three or four strokes."
Slater's most immediate assignment is inside the liquid
Colosseum of Pipeline. To say nothing over 18 holes could be as
nerve-racking would be to overlook the essence of golf. A short
putt can be as excruciating as a vertical takeoff in its own
way.
As Lee Trevino said, the pressure of a ten-dollar putt when
there's only five in your pocket. There are precedents for
swapping sports. Grand slam tennis champion Ivan Lendl tried to
make it to the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines, but came up short
in qualifying.
Australian Scott Draper, though, pulled it off, playing
Davis Cup tennis and earning a start in his national golf
championship. A master of mind games, patience and self-control,
Slater might be better placed than most.
Michael Jordan made a lunge at professional baseball in his
post-basketball years but only because his real passion, the
good walk spoiled, wasn't up to scratch.
Ever played with Jordan? "No," Slater grins. "I'll wait till
he gets a little better."
