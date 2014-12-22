Dec 22 Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :

* Its offer chosen by Wojskowy Klub Sportowy Slask Wroclaw SA (WKS Slask Wroclaw SA), Poland, to deliver IT services from March 1, 2015

* The deal with WKS Slask Wroclaw SA is for long-term provision of IT services and migration of its systems and services to a private cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)