March 22 Oil and gas company Surge Energy Inc posted much higher quarterly funds from operations (FFO), helped in part by higher production and increased drilling activity at its Alberta operations.

For the October-December quarter, the company posted FFO of C$22.1 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share, up from C$977,000, or 2 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose 131 percent to C$42.8 million.