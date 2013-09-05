Sept 5 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc, a provider
of outpatient surgery facilities, filed with U.S. regulators on
Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public
offering of its common stock.
The company had 167 ambulatory surgery centers, five
surgical hospitals and one sleep center as of June 30, it said
in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ()
Surgical Care Affiliates said it expects to benefit from
growing demand for surgical delivery services, which account for
30 percent of medical spending for individuals with commercial
insurance.
Surgical Care Affiliates, which counts private equity firms
TPG Funds and MTS among its shareholders, did not reveal how
many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
It intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq.
The company named J.P. Morgan and Citigroup as lead
underwriter to its offering.
Surgical Care Affiliates reported net operating revenue of
$750.1 million and a net loss of $20.0 million for the year
ended Dec. 31.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.