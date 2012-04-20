MOSCOW, April 20 Russian oil producer
Surgutneftgaz is planning to increase dividend
payments for 2011, a move likely to maintain its status as a
darling of foreign investors despite its forecasts for only
modest rises in output this year and next.
The company, the biggest holding in Swedish fund manager
East Capital's $2 billion flagship Russia Fund, paid 1.18
roubles per preference share last year - a yield of 6 percent at
current prices.
"The board of directors will meet soon (to discuss the
dividend). We will raise it, we will, we will," deputy general
director Vyacheslav Nikiforov told a conference.
He also predicted a marginal rise in oil output this year to
62 million tonnes, up from 61 million tonnes in 2011, and
production of 62-63 million tonnes in 2013.
Fund managers at Sweden's East Capital told an investor
conference on Thursday that Surgut shares accounted for nearly
10 percent of its Russia fund - its biggest holding - based on
the dividend payments and a reported $30 billion cashpile.
They added that while Surgut is one of the few Russian
companies yet to report earnings to international accounting
standards (IFRS), it will be forced to do next year.
"As of next year all Russian companies will have to report
to IFRS standards. Investors look at Russian accounts with a
certain degree of suspicion, but with IFRS I hope not so much,"
East Capital Senior Advisor Aivaras Abromavicius said,
predicting Surgut shares could be re-rated as a result.
The preferred shares were up 3 percent at 1112
GMT, far outpacing the market.
Surgut, Russia's fourth largest oil producer, last month
reported an 81 percent rise in 2011 net profit to nearly $8
billion. Troika Dialog analysts estimate the dividend on
preference share for 2011 could therefore be 2.148 roubles - a
yield of 10 percent.
Surgut is also among the non-state owned oil companies
lobbying for access to lucrative offshore projects, according to
biggest private producer Lukoil
