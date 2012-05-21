MOSCOW May 21 Russia's No.4 crude producer Surgutneftegas will increase its dividends for 2011 to 2.15 roubles per preferred share and 0.6 rouble per ordinary share, the company said late last week.

Surgutneftegas' net profit rose 81 percent year-on-year to 233.2 billion roubles last year.

For 2010, the company paid dividends of 1.18 roubles per preferred share and 0.5 roubles per ordinary share.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)