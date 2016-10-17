MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's Surgutneftegaz is selling up to 3.0 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel via tender from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk for delivery in January-June 2017, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

The company has offered from 350,000 tonnes to 525,000 tonnes of 10 ppm diesel per month, originating from its Kirishi refinery.

The tender closes on Oct. 24.

Previously, Surgutneftegaz sold Glencore up to 2.65 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel via a tender for loading in July-December 2016 from Primorsk. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)