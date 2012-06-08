MOSCOW, June 8 A surge in exploration lifted
Russia's fourth-largest oil company, Surgutneftegaz,
oil reserves replacement ratio to a record-high 227 percent in
2011, the company said on Friday.
Surgutneftegaz said its extractable oil reserves under C1+C2
category, which is close to probable and proven reserves
classification, stood at 136 million tonnes last year.
This was more than the company had expected.
Surgutneftegaz is one of Russia's least transparent oil
companies, and it reports financial results to Russian
accounting standards only.
Last year, Surgutneftegaz managed to reverse a decline in
its oil output by ramping up production at its East Siberian
Talakan field. Its crude production rose to 60.8 million tonnes
from 59.5 million tonnes in 2010.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)