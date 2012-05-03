MOSCOW May 3 Surgutneftegas, Russia's fourth-largest oil company, reported on Thursday a 4.7 billion rouble ($160 million) net loss for the first quarter against a 15.3 billion rouble profit a year ago.

Revenues rose 17 percent, year-on-year, to around 220 billion roubles, the company said in a statement on its website.

The results are to Russian Accounting Standards. Surgut is expected to start disclosing its financials to international standards starting from 2013 at the latest.

($1 = 29.4092 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)