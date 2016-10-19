NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Suriname narrowed the yield offered on its 10-year international bond on Wednesday to 9.25% area, according to one of the lead managers.

That was tight to initial price thoughts in the 9.5% area. The size of the deal was also upsized by US$50m to US$550m on strong demand, the lead said.

Books are set to close on Wednesday morning.

Oppenheimer and Scotiabank are acting as joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S deal, which is expected to be rated B1/B+/B+. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)