NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Suriname has launched a US$550m 10-year bond at a yield of 9.25% ahead of pricing on Wednesday.

The final yield falls in line with guidance of 9.25% area, but comes tight to initial price thoughts of 9.5% area.

Oppenheimer and Scotiabank are acting as joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S deal, which is expected to be rated B1/B+/B+. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)