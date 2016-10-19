NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - Suriname debuted in the
international bond markets on Wednesday, selling a US$550m
10-year deal snapped up by investors who shrugged off any
jitters over political or economic risk.
The tiny South American country drew solid buyside interest,
allowing leads to ratchet in pricing 25bp to 9.25% from initial
price thoughts of 9.5% area.
Some in the market had thought high 9s to 10 more suitable,
but the B1/B+/B+ rated deal drew a decent crowd thanks to index
eligibility and a nice pick-up to African sovereigns.
"This is a commodity story," one investor told IFR. "That is
why they are comping against African countries."
These included Ghana (B3/B-/B)and Zambia (B3/B/B), which had
2026s and 2027s trading at around 8.65% and 9% respectively,
according to the investor.
The trade came wide to Ecuador's 2024s, which were being
spotted at 9%.
"No one was using the Dominican Republic and El Salvador as
comps," said the investor.
The International Monetary Fund has provided a two-year
stand-by agreement with Suriname, which Fitch Ratings said would
improve liquidity and stabilize the exchange rate.
But some investors remain concerned about the commitment to
reform in Suriname, where President Desi Bouterse is in his
second stint in power. His first came in a military coup.
His son was sentenced to over 16 years in prison last year
after pleading guilty to charges of offering Suriname as a home
base to Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah.
All three major ratings agencies demoted Suriname to Single
B earlier in 2016 amid rising debt levels and a deteriorating
economic backdrop.
"Risks are political and execution-related to implementing
the remainder of the structural reforms in electricity and fuel
prices," said Invesco senior portfolio manager Sean Newman.
For now, demand, which according to one investor hit some
US$1.65bn, was sustaining prices in the secondary market, where
the bond leapt 1.50-2.50 points on the break.
Oppenheimer and Scotiabank acted as joint bookrunners on the
144a/Reg S deal.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)