NEW YORK, July 10 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday
upgraded Suriname's long-term sovereign foreign currency credit
rating by one notch to BB-minus, citing government action to
minimize fiscal imbalances while maintaining price and exchange
rate stability.
The outlook on the credit is stable, Fitch said in a
statement. Fitch previously rated Suriname, the former Dutch
colony on the northeast coast of South America, at B-plus.
Standard & Poor's rates Suriname at BB-minus with a stable
outlook. Moody's Investors Service has a B1 rating, one notch
lower, but also with a stable outlook.
After a currency devaluation in 2011, Suriname has reduced
political uncertainty and instituted tighter fiscal and monetary
policies that have led to a disappearance of the gap between
official and parallel currency rates. Inflation dropped to 3.6
percent in May 2012 from a peak of 22.6 percent in April 2011,
Fitch said.
"However, maintaining the gains of price and exchange rate
stability permanently will require containing salary
adjustments, exerting fiscal restraint and strengthening the
credibility of the macroeconomic policy framework," Fitch said.
Suriname's economy is supported by mining and agricultural
exports such as rice, bananas and shrimp.
"Rising gold production and favorable prices combined with
reduced dependence on fuel imports could support current account
surpluses and the accumulation of international reserves over
the medium term," Fitch said.
However, the country's domestic capital markets remain
shallow and illiquid, thereby limiting the scope for any
expansion in fiscal imbalances or the capacity to sustain higher
debt burdens.