By Ank Kuipers
| MERIAN MINE, Suriname
MERIAN MINE, Suriname Nov 17 Suriname President
Desi Bouterse and Newmont Mining Corp Chief Executive
Gary Goldberg inaugurated the open-pit Merian gold mine on
Thursday, which is expected to give a boost to the small,
economically struggling South American country.
The mine has gold reserves of about 5.1 million ounces and
its annual production is expected to average between 400,000 and
500,000 ounces during the first five full years of operation.
Suriname's state-owned oil company, Staatsolie, has a 25 percent
stake in the mine.
"Never before did our country have the courage to
participate as an equal partner in such a mining venture,"
Bouterse told hundreds of guests and mine employees at the
opening ceremony.
"This significant investment of a multinational of a
magnitude and capacity like Newmont, proves that our small
economy is able in bearing huge foreign direct investments which
are indispensable to meet with the challenges and requirements
of our economy in these days."
Commodities-dependent Suriname, which also produces bauxite,
is struggling under lower prices for raw materials and steep
inflation, which is nearing 80 percent annually.
"(The mine) will make a significant contribution to the
improvement of the bad economic situation," said Winston
Ramautarsing, president of the country's Economic Association.
"However, we do not think that this will be sufficient to
solve the problems of the country. I think it is important to
make the necessary reforms in the state apparatus, we need to
provide the necessary incentives to businesses, local
entrepreneurs and potential investors to produce and export new
products."
Suriname's political opposition said the mine's impact would
have been more positive had the government not indebted itself
with a $550 million bond last month.
"Today's festive mood would have been more joyful, if the
government would have come up with sound financial management,"
said Chandrika Santokhi, the chairman of Suriname's main
opposition group, the Progressive Reform Party.
"But instead it is conducting a very weak financial
management policy."
(Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Peter Cooney)