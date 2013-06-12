PARAMARIBO, Suriname, June 12 Suriname's state
oil company, Staatsolie, said on Wednesday that German energy
company RWE DEA AG bought a 40 percent stake in an
offshore block where Staatsolie is also partnered with
Malaysia's Petronas.
Petronas is expected to invest $25 million in Block 52,
which lies about 130 kms (80 miles) off the coast of the South
American nation. In a statement, Staatsolie did not give further
details on the German company's level of involvement.
Last year, Staatsolie signed a production sharing deal with
Apache Corp of the United States to invest $230 million
in the exploration of a different offshore block.
Staatsolie, founded in 1982, produces about 16,000 barrels
of oil a day. Global energy companies are showing growing
interest in the potential of South America's northeastern
shoulder. A 2011 discovery off French Guiana was described as a
"game-changer" for the region's oil prospects.