NEW YORK Aug 14 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday upgraded Suriname's foreign currency rating to Ba3 with
a positive outlook, citing expectations for the country's growth
and fiscal management.
"The government of Suriname has demonstrated prudence in
fiscal management, as characterized by low budget deficits
relative to its rating peers and steadily declining debt
ratios," Moody's said in a statement.
"Suriname's Ba3 rating incorporates Moody's assessment of
the country's robust growth, driven by gold mining, petroleum,
and construction sectors," the statement read.
Both Standard & Poor's and Fitch rate Suriname BB-minus with
a stable outlook.