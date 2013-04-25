April 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Thursday it revised Suriname's sovereign credit rating outlook to positive from stable.

The rating agency also affirmed Suriname's BB-minus foreign sovereign credit rating.

S&P said "the outlook revision reflects the expectation that large investments in the mining and oil sectors could lead to higher growth prospects as well as higher levels of exports and government revenues."

The positive outlook also includes the expectation of continued gross domestic product growth and current account surpluses. S&P expects Suriname to strengthen fiscal policy, the rating agency said in a statement.