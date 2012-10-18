* Investment seen at $230 million
* Apache to drill at least two wells
By Ank Kuipers
PARAMARIBO, Oct 18 Suriname's state oil company
Staatsolie signed a production sharing agreement with Apache
Corp of the United States on Thursday to explore and
maybe produce crude from an offshore block off the South
American country.
Under the 30-year deal, Apache will invest $230 million in
the exploration of Block 53, which lies about 130 kms (80 miles)
northwest of the capital, Paramaribo. The investment includes
carrying out 3D seismic research and drilling at least two
wells.
Apache will cover the exploration costs, and will be
reimbursed if the production of commercial reserves begins,
Staatsolie said in a statement. Staatsolie can take a stake of
up to 20 percent in the development stage of the project.
Staatsolie, founded in 1982, produces about 16,000 barrels
of oil a day. Apache was one of 22 energy companies that took
part in a bidding round that ended this past June.
Global energy companies have shown a growing interest in the
potential of South America's northeastern shoulder. A 2011
discovery off the coast of French Guiana was described as "game
changer" for the region's oil prospects.
Earlier this year, Chevron announced a deal with oil
and gas company Kosmos Energy that gave it a 50 percent
working interest in two blocks off Suriname's coast.