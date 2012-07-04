UPDATE 4-Oil dips on concerns about rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparked fears of fuel supply disruptions (Rewrites throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
July 4 SuroCo Energy Inc :
* Says cohembi-4 well is expected to be completed and placed on production within the next two weeks
* Qatar crisis sparked fears of fuel supply disruptions (Rewrites throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
DUBAI/DOHA, June 7 The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards it with up to 15 years in prison, and barring Qatari passport or resident visa holders entry.