LONDON Dec 3 Companies expect a 17 percent rise in mergers and acquisitions activity next year that would push global deal volume to its highest level since 2008, according to a survey from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting Services.

Respondents to the annual survey also forecast 2014 would see more expansionary and transformative deals, moving away from a current trend of buying undervalued assets or divesting non-core assets.

The survey canvassed the opinions of more than 120 corporate decision-makers globally, including chief financial officers, treasurers and other managers from businesses ranging from small, regional firms to large global conglomerates, on their outlook for 2014.

The financial sector, which has performed the worst in 2013, is expected to see a 34 percent increase in deal volume next year as revenue improves and private equity players scour for deals, according to respondents.