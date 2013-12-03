BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank OGM approves launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Apporves to establish mid-term international bonds programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in us markets
LONDON Dec 3 Companies expect a 17 percent rise in mergers and acquisitions activity next year that would push global deal volume to its highest level since 2008, according to a survey from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting Services.
Respondents to the annual survey also forecast 2014 would see more expansionary and transformative deals, moving away from a current trend of buying undervalued assets or divesting non-core assets.
The survey canvassed the opinions of more than 120 corporate decision-makers globally, including chief financial officers, treasurers and other managers from businesses ranging from small, regional firms to large global conglomerates, on their outlook for 2014.
The financial sector, which has performed the worst in 2013, is expected to see a 34 percent increase in deal volume next year as revenue improves and private equity players scour for deals, according to respondents.
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
BEIJING, April 5 China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp said it has joined hands with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc in acquiring 90 percent of a natural gas pipeline unit from Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras.