SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 Online polling company
SurveyMonkey, one of the United States' most richly valued
venture-backed firms, launched a new tool on Thursday to help
companies better understand their customers.
The tool, known as Benchmark, aims to bolster the fee-based,
rather than the free part of SurveyMonkey's business model,
helping it justify the $2 billion valuation it commanded when it
raised $250 million in funding in December.
"The way to think about this is SurveyMonkey democratized
the way people collect data," Chief Executive Dave Goldberg said
in an interview on Monday. "The next step is democratizing
comparative data."
Organizations are increasingly relying on ever more
intricate slicing and dicing of data, much of it generated by
social media and the growing digitization of communication. Call
it "Big Data," although some data scientists say that term
covers only the largest data sets.
Goldberg aims to allow organizations to compare metrics such
as website feedback and employee engagement with other similar
organizations. Fees vary depending on the granularity of the
requested data.
Some very basic information comes free, but most pricing
starts at $799, SurveyMonkey said, adding it believed that
pricetag sharply undercut current market prices.
Competitors vary according to the sector, but include
Foresee for website satisfaction and Press Ganey for patient
satisfaction.
Palo Alto, Calif.-based SurveyMonkey's existing core
business allows organizations to quickly set up online surveys.
Most are free, but the company does charge fees for advanced
features, such as downloading results.
Benchmark has been in a trial phase for several months, with
customers including Hallmark Cards, Jive Software, and
Next Day Blinds.
