SAN FRANCISCO May 4 SurveyMonkey Chief
Executive Dave Goldberg died while exercising at a hotel gym in
Mexico, a person close to the family said Monday.
Goldberg, the spouse of Facebook Inc Chief Operating
Officer Sheryl Sandberg, collapsed at the gym, and efforts to
revive him there and at a hospital were unsuccessful, the person
said.
Goldberg's brother announced his death on Saturday morning
via a Facebook post, and SurveyMonkey also put out a short
statement. [ID: L1N0XT0JR]
One of Silicon Valley's most admired entrepreneurs, Goldberg
was known for his low-key demeanor and the grace and good humor
with which he handled being married to one of the nation's most
recognizable executives.
Under his leadership, privately held poll-taking company
SurveyMonkey grew into a $2 billion business.
A memorial service for Goldberg will be held on Tuesday at
Stanford University, according to friends of the family.
